Pirates enter AmaZulu fortress without their scoring boots

The last time AmaZulu lost at home was against Orlando Pirates last season.

Bucs beat Usuthu 2-1 at King Zwelithini Stadium five months ago, courtesy of strikes by Musa Nyatama and Thabo Qalinge, while Mabhuti Khenyeza replied for the home side. This is where the teams meet again tomorrow (8.15pm).

In trying to establish the Umlazi venue as their fortress, AmaZulu are on a five-match unbeaten run there.

It's this factor that makes Pirates mentor Micho Sredojevic well aware that it won't be a walk in the park for his charges.

"We know that whenever one of the so-called big three visits them, it's not an easy place to play," Sredojevic said.

"But I have belief in what we do and have total trust in our players, because they know where they are going and the kind of challenge in front of us."

Pirates have enjoyed playing on the road, with three league wins in four games away this season, they will fancy their chances against AmaZulu.

"It's a kind of match where you would need to be totally in the game every moment, because there's a thin line between failing and success," continued the Serbian.

Pirates, however, misfired in their goalless draw at home to Golden Arrows in midweek and Sredojevic admitted they will have to be better in attack.

"What was missing was more entries in the last third," he said.

AmaZulu, meanwhile, have proved to be difficult to break down in their own backyard and their head coach Cavin Johnson is focused on getting the points.

AmaZulu are very much on the backfoot after being docked six points by Fifa

for their initial refusal to compensate Namibian footballer Phineas Nambandi after terminating his contract about four years ago.

"You always have to be confident, in life if you are negative you will die tomorrow," Johnson said.