New breaststroke queen Tatjana Schoenmaker couldn't help but make it rain gold for Team South Africa on Monday as she bids for her second Commonwealth Games crown.

The 20-year-old Tuks student‚ the 200m champion‚ clocked 1min 06.65sec in the 100m breaststroke semifinals on Sunday night to take pole position in that race.

Schoenmaker will probably be one of SA’s two best golden bets on the day‚ Chad Le Clos being the other in the 100m butterfly (1.59pm SA time on Monday).

His 52.56 was fourth quickest in the 100m ’fly semifinals‚ behind Australians Grant Irvine (51.87) and David Morgan (52.48) and England’s James Guy (52.34)‚ but the final will be a different story.

The country — with four golds after the first four days of competition — has several other opportunities‚ although most are tough‚ if not close to impossible.

Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruintjies are in the 100m final where they will have to negotiate Jamaica’s Yohan Blake‚ Englishman Adam Gemili and Kemar Hyman of Cayman Islands (2.15pm SA time).

Dyan Buis is SA’s best chance in the T38 category 100m final (11.10am) and Orazio Cremona will be aiming for the podium in the shot put (12.25pm).