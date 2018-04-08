Sport

SA gets two in Games 100m final

By David Isaacson - 08 April 2018 - 11:13
Akani Simbine in the semi-final of the men's 100m at Carrara Stadium on day 4 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Akani Simbine in the semi-final of the men's 100m at Carrara Stadium on day 4 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruintjies will both compete in the men’s 100m final at the Commonwealth Games on Monday night (2.15pm SA time).

They both finished second in their respective semifinals at the Carrara stadium in Gold Coast on Sunday evening to book their spots in a race where SA is the only nation with more than one entrant.

Jamaica’s Yohan Blake was the quickest of the semifinals in 10.06‚ with Adam Gemili of England and Keymar Hyman of Cayman Islands going 10.11.

Simbine clocked 10.12 and Bruintjies 10.26.

Tatjana blows them away in morning heats at Commonwealth Games

Tatjana Schoenmaker announced her bid to become the first South African female swimmer to win a Commonwealth Games medal in eight years as she ...
Sport
1 day ago

Weightlifter Pretorius wins bronze for SA at Games

Weightlifter Mona Pretorius made it fourth time lucky as he won Commonwealth Games bronze in the 63kg category on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X