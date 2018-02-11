Sport

Dominique Scott breaks second South Africa record in a week

By David Isaacson - 11 February 2018 - 12:43
Dominique Scott of South Africa in action. File photo
Dominique Scott of South Africa in action. File photo
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

US-based distance star Dominique Scott has broken her second South African record in a week‚ this time in the indoor 1500m.

Scott finished fourth in 4min 07.25sec at a grand prix meet in Boston on Saturday night‚ taking nearly three seconds off the 4:10.90 she had clocked during a mile race in New York last year.

Scott‚ who improved her own 3000m national indoor mark to 8:41.18 in New York last weekend‚ edged British indoor champion Sarah McDonald into fifth place by 0.37sec in Boston to bag the last three available grand prix points.

Dawit Seyaum of Ethiopia won in 4:04.38‚ ahead of Jamaican Aisha Praught (4:04.95) and another Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay‚ a bronze medallist at the last world indoor championships in 2016 who went 4:05.91 on Saturday night.

This is the fourth SA indoor record to have fallen in a week‚ with Luvo Manyonga and Carina Horn doing it in the men’s long jump and women’s 60m in Europe during the week.​

READ MORE:

Six months chase lands Gatlin in SA

It took six months to secure world 100m champion Justin Gatlin to run in Athletics SA's (ASA) inaugural Athletix Grand Prix next month.
Sport
2 days ago

World 100m champion Justin Gatlin coming to SA to compete

Reigning world 100m champion Justin Gatlin has been confirmed as the latest big-name to confirm his entry in the inaugural Athletics SA's (ASA) ...
Sport
3 days ago

Bolt says Wayde is awesome‚ but he's no sprinter

Usain Bolt on Monday used the words awesome and brilliant to describe Wayde van Niekerk.
Sport
12 days ago

Usain Bolt says he's dead serious about pursuing a career in soccer

Retired athletics legend Usain Bolt is dead serious about pursuing a soccer career but if his performance at the Mamelodi Sundowns training session ...
Sport
12 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#Zexit: Zuma’s week that was
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X