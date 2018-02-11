US-based distance star Dominique Scott has broken her second South African record in a week‚ this time in the indoor 1500m.

Scott finished fourth in 4min 07.25sec at a grand prix meet in Boston on Saturday night‚ taking nearly three seconds off the 4:10.90 she had clocked during a mile race in New York last year.

Scott‚ who improved her own 3000m national indoor mark to 8:41.18 in New York last weekend‚ edged British indoor champion Sarah McDonald into fifth place by 0.37sec in Boston to bag the last three available grand prix points.

Dawit Seyaum of Ethiopia won in 4:04.38‚ ahead of Jamaican Aisha Praught (4:04.95) and another Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay‚ a bronze medallist at the last world indoor championships in 2016 who went 4:05.91 on Saturday night.

This is the fourth SA indoor record to have fallen in a week‚ with Luvo Manyonga and Carina Horn doing it in the men’s long jump and women’s 60m in Europe during the week.​