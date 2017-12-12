Athletics SA (ASA)‚ the once near-bankrupt federation that is now in the black to the tune of millions‚ announced on Tuesday it would pay R710 000 for the medal-winning efforts of its world championship stars.

Wayde van Niekerk will pocket R250 000 for his efforts at the showpiece in London in August — R150 000 for his 400m gold and R100 000 for the 200m silver.

ASA made the announcement in a circular to its members.

SA’s other double medallist‚ Caster Semenya‚ will get R230 000 for winning the 800m gold and the 1500m bronze.

The nation’s other world champion‚ long-jumper Luvo Manyonga‚ will receive R150 000 and the bronze medallist behind him‚ Ruswahl Samaai‚ will be R80000 richer.

ASA said incentives for breaking SA senior and junior records would be paid in January without disclosing how much that would cost.

The sports body boasted an excess of nearly R5-million for 2016 after recording a R13.2-million deficit the previous year.