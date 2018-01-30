Bolt says Wayde is awesome‚ but he's no sprinter

Usain Bolt on Monday used the words awesome and brilliant to describe Wayde van Niekerk‚ but the one descriptive he refused to use was sprinter.

The retired Jamaican legend sat at the front of a news conference packed with South African journalists on Monday and told them clearly: the country’s premier track star is no speedster.

Van Niekerk is the Olympic and double 400m world champion‚ and he’s the world record-holder over the distance. He also picked up the 200m silver at the world championships in London last year.

But the world’s fastest man doesn’t rate him as a sprinter — his 100m world record is 0.36sec faster than Van Niekerk’s best‚ and his 200m mark is 0.65 quicker than the South African’s national record.