Israel down South Africa

Trailing 2-1 after losing the doubles match on Saturday, Israel beat South Africa in both reverse singles matches to take the tie 3-2.

Dudi Sela downed Lloyd Harris 7-6 (2) 6-1 in the clash of the number ones, and Edan Leshem beat Lloyd Harris and Nik Scholtz 6-3 7-5.

This was the first time South Africa had lost a Cup tie at the Irene country club in Pretoria.

Israel will continue their quest to try advance to the main World Group when they face the Czech Republic in April, while SA will face a relegation play-off later in the year for the right to stay in the Europe-Africa Group I.