Business development programmes are helping women entrepreneurs

The number of women entrepreneurs in Africa is increasing, and the good news is that they are playing an essential role in creating jobs and improving South Africa’s economy.

According to the Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs South Africa is one of only 12 economies in the world where more women see entrepreneurship as the path to a better future.

In a study of 374 SMEs on Fetola business development (BDS) programmes women-led businesses grew twice as much as businesses with male founders. In fact, seven out of the eight award winners at a graduation this year, were women.

Sinenhlanhla Ndlela started her small business Yococo because she wanted to create the ultimate guilt-free dessert. This young woman turned her back on a career in TV simply because she wanted to heal herself and others like her who were lactose intolerant.

“My first batch of ice cream was so bad, I almost quit and went back to work,” she laughs. She persevered and eight months later, she opened Yococo, a dairy-free, artisanal ice cream company, and her first batch of Cookies and Rooibos flavoured vegan ice cream was sold at the Rosebank Market in Johannesburg.

But building a business was not what she expected: “My first year in business was horrible but also fun. I was filled with doubt; it was scary – I started with big dreams and then realised that I had to adjust my expectations. I realised how much work was needed to make this dream come true.”

So, she looked around and found a business development programme that was the right fit for her needs: “I had to learn how to run a business – especially about the importance of financial management. But perhaps my most important realisation was that it was more important for me to grow as a person than it was for me to grow my business,” said Sinenhlanhla.

Knowing how to align her personal vision with her business was just the boost she needed: today Yococo has an online store, they supply stores in Gauteng and KZN and their unusual flavour combinations have won awards.