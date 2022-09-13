×

E-hailing driver arrested for 'hit-and-run' that injured traffic warden

By TIMESLIVE - 13 September 2022 - 11:53
The e-hailing driver was located after the description of his vehicle was circulated.
Image: City of Cape Town

An e-hailing driver has been detained after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run that left a traffic warden injured in Cape Town.

Authorities sprang into action after receiving a radio message that the warden had been hit by a vehicle at about 1pm on Monday in Green Point, near Granger Bay Boulevard.

“Armed with the registration number and a description of the vehicle, an all-points bulletin was circulated,” the city said on Tuesday.

“The vehicle involved was discovered a short while later in Claremont and the driver detained. The suspect, a contracted e-hailing driver, was transported to Sea Point police station and arrested for assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.”

The traffic warden was discharged from hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

