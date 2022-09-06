Go Girl Logistics empowers women in a male-dominated industry

Eastern Cape-born entrepreneur Siphokazi Matshe owns and runs Go Girl Logistics, a “full-service” logistics and courier company that provides a selection of specialised services for a diverse clientele that includes individuals and organisations.
The company has been operating since 2018 and employs 10 people: seven women and three men. Matshe says her aim is to empower women as the logistics industry is male-dominated.
“We work with women who are goal-driven and who love what they do, and do it well. The plan is to have a footprint all over the country and to create more jobs for young women and the youth as a whole, should they have a passion for the logistics industry,” Matshe says.
What were you doing before getting into logistics?
I’ve been in the logistics industry for over 15 years now. After completing my degree in logistics, I worked in several logistics companies. What stood out for me was that there were just a lot of men in all these companies. It is even worse when it comes to managerial positions. Women were – and to some extent in the present-day women are still – not considered for top positions.
That was my greatest motivation. I want to open spaces for women in the industry. Making sure that the narrative that says that women are incapable of leading this industry is slowly moved out of the industry.
What services do you offer?
We offer national and international courier services for dry, chilled and frozen goods. We are also a licensed importing and exporting company, and are a licensed healthcare risk waste transporter.
How have you empowered women so far?
In a typically male-dominated industry, we are a 100% black female-owned business with a proud mandate to empower women within our sector and continue to build our successful company through the hiring, training and leadership programmes for women to thrive.
What challenges have you encountered?
Gaining trust and credibility was a big problem. It still is because there are a lot of role players who have been in the industry for many years. We overcome those challenges by giving excellent and quality service to our clients and partners. We’ve had to work extremely hard to prove that we understand the industry and the value chain we are trying to build.
