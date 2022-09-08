WATCH | These superheroes are real-life scientists inspiring Africa’s future brainiacs

Not all heroes wear capes – but many are equipped with lab coats or fossil brushes.

After discovering that most children were unable to name a scientist of colour, Justin Yarrow created the project SuperScientists.

He’s featuring real-life scientists as superheroes through a series of trading cards, highlighting the number of brilliant Africans in STEM and providing kids with the inspirational figures they need.

As a doctor in cell biology with a love for teaching, Yarrow sought to nurture the development of a new generation of pioneers.

“There’s not as many women scientists, there’s not as many Black scientists and this is for a number of different reasons,” he says.

Together with a group of illustrators, Yarrow designed over 50 cards that feature experts from across the continent who are working in a variety of fields.

“SuperScientists is showing young people how important and interesting science is and connecting them with the people and the characters that make science happen,” he says.

Silindokuhle Mavuso, AKA Rocktor, is a palaeogeologist examining ancient rocks to determine what took place millions of years ago.

Uncovering the diverse life systems that inhabit mangroves is SuperScientist Nasreen Peer, who also goes by the name of Halofight in her journey to discovering what threatens these fragile ecosystems.

By seeing people with a similar background working in these disciplines, kids are able to develop their identity and confidence.