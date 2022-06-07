WATCH | How sharks don’t scare Sikiya

Crisis. Opportunity. Sometimes the two words mean the same thing. That was the case for Monwabisi Sikiya when a shark attacked a swimmer off Muizenberg beach in 2004.

Rushing into the water, Sikiya got the victim to safety and used his belt as a tourniquet on his severed leg. Sikiya’s quick thinking saved a life, and changed his career.

He would go on to work with the Shark Spotters programme, an organisation that aims to improve the relationship between recreational water users and sharks.