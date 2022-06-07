WATCH | How sharks don’t scare Sikiya
Crisis. Opportunity. Sometimes the two words mean the same thing. That was the case for Monwabisi Sikiya when a shark attacked a swimmer off Muizenberg beach in 2004.
Rushing into the water, Sikiya got the victim to safety and used his belt as a tourniquet on his severed leg. Sikiya’s quick thinking saved a life, and changed his career.
He would go on to work with the Shark Spotters programme, an organisation that aims to improve the relationship between recreational water users and sharks.
As a field manager, Sikiya leads 21 shark spotters who they have established an effective flag warning system in Cape Town.
His contribution has been so valuable that he was recruited to work alongside the Australian coast guard to assist them with their conservation efforts.
The reality is that people pose far more of a threat to sharks than the other way around.
This makes Sikiya’s role more vital than ever. He is working to save lives by raising awareness and increasing understanding.