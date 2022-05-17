WATCH | Victor and the bee of life

Victor Mvuso hated his first day at work. Nerves? Nope. Mvuso’s colleagues were the problem – bees.

His welcome to the workplace saw him engulfed by a swarm. Angry and irritated, he could have walked away.

But he needed to work. So he persevered. Soon the mysteries of the hive became known to him and the African Honey Bee changed his life.

Mvuso learnt that bees play a crucial role in South African farming at the African Honey Bee initiative, a project founded by Guy Stubbs back in 1981.

After falling in love with the species as a young man, Stubbs wanted to educate people about their value.