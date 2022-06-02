×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
SebenzaLIVE

WATCH | Reviving my father’s legacy of light in the Cape Flats

By beautiful news sa - 02 June 2022 - 07:00

Luke Koeries had a great legacy to live up to. His father was a policeman and community leader in the crime-ridden area of Ocean View in the Cape Flats.

Growing up, the young boy couldn’t wait to follow in his father’s footsteps. But when his dad passed on, nine-year-old Koeries was plunged into an emotional whirlwind.

Instead of succumbing to despair, he realised he could celebrate his father’s life. “I told myself I need to stand up and make a positive difference,” Koeries says.

At the age of 17, while still in high school, he launched Kids Are Kids. With the NPO, Koeries creates a safe environment for children in his hometown.

Here, the fear of gang violence keeps them indoors. Koeries disrupts this atmosphere by arranging outdoor games, community events, and food drives.

His projects are a light in the world these kids are exposed to – and they’re encouraged by the teen’s energy.

“It’s important they have role models they can look up to,” Koeries says. More than a leader, Koeries is the big brother who shows them a different way of life.


Brought to you by Beautiful News
READ MORE

“You can see a change in the kids,” he says. “They just want to be involved.”

With his dad’s example before him, Koeries is motivated to continue making a difference.

“I want to inspire others the way my father inspired me,” he says.

Today, the 19-year-old is renowned in the community for his initiative. By spurring on the dreams of others, he’s realised his own.

“Becoming a good role model to those who don’t have one changed my life,” Koeries says. He’s proof that being a pillar of positivity can uplift generations.

READ MORE:

WATCH | The underwater explorer revealing the creatures of the ocean’s abyss

As a deep ocean explorer, Alexander Semenov is uncovering its secrets to inspire the next generation of voyagers.
SebenzaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Bringing dignity back to our farming communities

The soil of Limpopo’s farmlands teems with life.
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Designing activists in the world of fashion

Vanessa Pillay was made-to-measure for making clothes.
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused