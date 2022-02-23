Digital and social media agency puts small town businesses on the map

Bloemfontein agency leads the way in digital and social media marketing.

If you are tech savvy and live in a small town, local businesses might need your skills to market themselves in an increasingly digital world.

“If you live in a city or town that hasn’t adapted to digital platforms, recognise this and help businesses and employees in your area to make the shift,” says Nadia von Maltitz (29).

She is the owner of Cuberoo, a digital and social media advertising agency in Bloemfontein, Free State. The agency offers creative, marketing and digital strategies to small and large businesses.

After working at different advertising agencies, Von Maltitz started her own agency in July 2017. She received R48 000 in funding from the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), which she used to buy computers and software for her business.

The motivation to start Cuberoo came from Von Maltitz's understanding that businesses need practical ways of marketing to not only survive, but thrive in the 21st century.

“Marketing has changed radically over the past few years and Cuberoo helps businesses keep up,” she says.

Getting and retaining clients

Von Maltitz says this line of business needs one to never stop researching trends in order to help clients get ahead in their field.

She says the new developments in the world inspired the creation of the digital agency.

“We realised the world was moving to a digital space early on before the Coronavirus Disease hit and everything became more geared to a digital world of business,” she says.

Von Maltitz adds that- starting a business is easy but keeping it afloat and making it grow requires hard work. “Create value and seek solutions to problems. Don’t mainly think about making money.

Think about making the world better and money will follow. Educate yourself on finances, business and sales,” she says.

Von Maltitz adds that, Cuberoo is successful due to the excellent customer service it offers to its clients.

For more information on NYDA funding, contact the NYDA at 087 158 6345/5738 or email: info@nyda.gov.za Contact von Maltitz on nadia@cuberoo.com.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.