CD printing firm Jetline shuts its doors, leaving some muso in limbo
In the SMS, Jetline Discmakers asked for artists to come and collect their masters and art work urgently
CD and DVD printing company Jetline Discmakers has become the latest music firm to shut its doors as music lovers migrate to online streaming in droves.
Jetline Discmakers, which manufactures compact discs, which was CD stands for, and packaged recorded DVDs and CDs, announced its immediate closure through a message sent to different stakeholders including artists after operating for 15 years...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.