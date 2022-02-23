CD printing firm Jetline shuts its doors, leaving some muso in limbo

In the SMS, Jetline Discmakers asked for artists to come and collect their masters and art work urgently

CD and DVD printing company Jetline Discmakers has become the latest music firm to shut its doors as music lovers migrate to online streaming in droves.



Jetline Discmakers, which manufactures compact discs, which was CD stands for, and packaged recorded DVDs and CDs, announced its immediate closure through a message sent to different stakeholders including artists after operating for 15 years...