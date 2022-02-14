Farmer sows love of agriculture with children's book

A Gauteng woman’s love for nature led her to write children’s book titled Tshimong ya Meroho le Naledi, which, in turn, prompted her and her husband to buy a farm and create a space to teach children about agriculture.

Inspired by her own children, the author Manti Maifadi’s primary intention was to see children understanding the importance of growing their own vegetables.

The book is written in Sesotho and accompanied by colourful illustrations. The book’s storyline is set in a vegetable garden and teaches children the principles of self-sufficiency, oneness with all of creation and love for self, the environment and humanity.

Through the character of Naledi, a two-year old boy, Manti captures family values, encourages children to be more aware of their environment, to have fun in the sun and to adopt healthier eating habitsManti and her husband Samuel Maifadi had to learn about the world of publishing and distributing books very quickly, as they self-published their book.

She adds that the establishment of Naledi Farm in Laezonia, just outside Centurion in Gauteng, was inspired by the book. It provides a physical space to demonstrate the principles of nature discussed in the book, says Manti.

Anyone can visit Naledi Farm but guests need to book first.

She also says the book was also a contribution to society by introducing children to a different way of learning about the environment.

“We believe that if we instil in children kindness and respect for nature, healthy eating habits and a love of using their hands, children will be nurturing, responsible, innovative and confident individuals,” explains Manti.

Apart from encouraging children to develop interest in gardening, Manti says the book is her contribution to the sustainability and enduring use of indigenous African languages. She intends to translate the book into other African languages.

Tshimong ya Meroho le Naledi is sold at R150 per copy.

For more information about purchasing Tshimong ya Meroho le Naledi and to make a booking to visit Naledi Farm, send an email to bookings@naledifarm.co.za

You can also search ‘Naledi Farm’ on Facebook and Instagram.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.