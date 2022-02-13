Three hospitalised after gunmen open fire on ANC meeting
Police just watched the shooting, says party member
At least three people have been hospitalised after a shooting at an ANC meeting in Driekoppies outside Malalane, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.
Known ANC members who were armed stormed a party meeting meant to elect leadership at ward 24 and also nominate leadership in the upcoming regional and provincial elective conferences. According to witnesses, the men randomly shot at people before they fled the scene.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said: "It is alleged that at around 11am three ANC members were shot and injured at Driekoppies outside the stadium and they were taken to Shongwe Hospital for medical treatment. No-one has been arrested yet. The police have gone to the hospital to obtain statements and subsequent to that will register a case."
An ANC member, Donald Maphanga, said it had become a norm for members to be scared of attending meetings because of the violence.
"These people were shot during an ANC meeting and what is scary is that it's the same group of people doing the same thing in almost all the meetings. Here we have three young people shot during an ANC meeting and it's becoming scary to attend these meetings," he said.
Maphanga said though the police went to the hospital to open criminal cases with the injured victims, it is doubtful if the same victims would have voluntarily opened the cases at the local police station as there was a lack of trust in the police.
"When the shooting happened the police were present and now they come back and help us open cases when they allowed the shooting to happen in their presence and didn't intervene," said Maphanga.
Mohlala said they will investigate these allegations.
"We are not aware of that information, but we shall investigate the allegations that officers were there and watched without helping," said Mohlala.
ANC spokesperson in Mpumalanga Sasekani Manzini said he did not have details about the incident and was waiting for a report from the Ehlanzeni region.
