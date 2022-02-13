Three hospitalised after gunmen open fire on ANC meeting

At least three people have been hospitalised after a shooting at an ANC meeting in Driekoppies outside Malalane, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.

Known ANC members who were armed stormed a party meeting meant to elect leadership at ward 24 and also nominate leadership in the upcoming regional and provincial elective conferences. According to witnesses, the men randomly shot at people before they fled the scene.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said: "It is alleged that at around 11am three ANC members were shot and injured at Driekoppies outside the stadium and they were taken to Shongwe Hospital for medical treatment. No-one has been arrested yet. The police have gone to the hospital to obtain statements and subsequent to that will register a case."

An ANC member, Donald Maphanga, said it had become a norm for members to be scared of attending meetings because of the violence.

"These people were shot during an ANC meeting and what is scary is that it's the same group of people doing the same thing in almost all the meetings. Here we have three young people shot during an ANC meeting and it's becoming scary to attend these meetings," he said.