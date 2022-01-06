WATCH | One thousand women stand together against gender-based violence in South Africa

“In South Africa, a woman is murdered every three hours,” Tina Thiart says.

The gender activist stepped up and co-founded the 1000 Women Trust to strengthen and equip women against the scourge of domestic violence and sexual abuse in her country.

“By standing together we can empower one another,” she says. “Then we can change the lives of women in South Africa.”

The first in her family to go to university, Thiart was confronted with the violence women face during her studies. After her friend was sexually assaulted, she knew change was imperative.

With the 1000 Women Trust, Thiart and her team assist more than 900 women-led, community-based organisations to fight on the ground.

"We work with women and we empower them so that they can provide support to victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse," she says.

Training survivors and volunteers to counsel victims of gender-based violence, they offer a space of safety and compassion.