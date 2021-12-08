Bullying survivor pens book that teaches parents and teachers on how to spot abuse and bullying

Written by Mongi Maphipha (44), Gender-Based Violence: From a Child’s Eye assists parents and teachers to identify the signs of bullying and abuse in children.

Maphipha, a Gender-Based Violence (GBV) activist who was bullied as a child, says the book will assist parents to get their children the help they need.

“The book, through fictional short stories, educates parents about what children go through when they are being abused or bullied,” he says.

The book has 15 topics, each of which tells a story that led to the chapter’s title. In the first chapter, it deals with sleep difficulties experienced by a six-year-old after witnessing his neighbour slap his wife.

“The book is a guideline for individuals to seek more information about GBV and bullying,” he adds

Other topics covered in the book that parents can look out for as symptoms of bullying include;

Angry Outbursts;

Physical pain;

Low Self-esteem;

Depression;

Resentment;

Anxiety.

Maphipha says the book is about informing the reader what could be the cause of the symptoms used in the story.

Parents and adults who read Gender Based Violence: From a Child’s Eye can use the information in the book to know what is happening and how to tackle the issue.

The book can be obtained from Maphipha by sending him an email at mongimaphipha@gmail.com or calling 081 579 9919.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.