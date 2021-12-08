SebenzaLIVE

Bullying survivor pens book that teaches parents and teachers on how to spot abuse and bullying

By GCIS VUK'UZENZELE - 08 December 2021 - 07:00
Author Mongi Maphipha has written a book about the signs of child abuse and bullying.
Author Mongi Maphipha has written a book about the signs of child abuse and bullying.
Image: Supplied.

Written by Mongi Maphipha (44), Gender-Based Violence: From a Child’s Eye assists parents and teachers to identify the signs of bullying and abuse in children.

Maphipha, a Gender-Based Violence (GBV) activist who was bullied as a child, says the book will assist parents to get their children the help they need.

“The book, through fictional short stories, educates parents about what children go through when they are being abused or bullied,” he says.

The book has 15 topics, each of which tells a story that led to the chapter’s title. In the first chapter, it deals with sleep difficulties experienced by a six-year-old after witnessing his neighbour slap his wife.

“The book is a guideline for individuals to seek more information about GBV and bullying,” he adds

Other topics covered in the book that parents can look out for as symptoms of bullying include;

  • Angry Outbursts;
  • Physical pain;
  • Low Self-esteem;
  • Depression;
  • Resentment;
  • Anxiety.

Maphipha says the book is about informing the reader what could be the cause of the symptoms used in the story.

Parents and adults who read Gender Based Violence: From a Child’s Eye can use the information in the book to know what is happening and how to tackle the issue.

The book can be obtained from Maphipha by sending him an email at mongimaphipha@gmail.com or calling 081 579 9919.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.

READ MORE:

WATCH | The teacher taking on South Africa’s education crisis after hours

Every day, the state of our country’s education seems to get worse.
SebenzaLIVE
2 months ago

Self-taught programmer develops anti-scam app

A self-taught computer programmer has developed an app for people to detect scams and help prevent human trafficking.
SebenzaLIVE
4 months ago

Libby app brings reading home

Book clubs in the Western Cape are excited about the new online reading service in the province, saying it will promote a culture of reading in many ...
SebenzaLIVE
2 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed