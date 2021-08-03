Self-taught programmer develops anti-scam app

A self-taught computer programmer has developed an app for people to detect scams and help prevent human trafficking.

Anathi Mseleni, 24, of Diepsloot in Gauteng, recently developed the ScamProof app which is now available on Google Play Store for download.

Fascinated by the use of technology to solve social problems, Mseleni became concerned when he realised that many youth lack awareness of scams and register at bogus colleges or fall for fake jobs as a result.

“People are scammed of their money or kidnapped by people who advertise fake jobs. I wanted to build a platform where they can report scams and make others aware of them,” he says.

The app enables users to report scams from across the country and also to verify if private tertiary institutions they are interested in are registered.

“The app is free to use and open for the public to comment on. I cover all of the operational costs. No-one is hired to report scams, the app uses information from the public.”

Users can search a company’s name, address, e-mail address or contact number, and the app will display results if the company has already been flagged as a scam.

Mseleni also wants companies across the country to register as safe zones on ScamProof. When women do not feel safe, they can go to these premises and will be able to get directions to the safe zone from the app.

Mseleni, who didn’t study programming, says he enjoys solving problems and coming up with new ideas.

“I started learning how to code in 2016, when I was 19. I was passionate about coding and taught myself using books, YouTube videos and online coding forums.”

• This story first appeared in GCIS-Vuku'zenzele