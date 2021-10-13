Laundry businesses still standing after looting and lockdown restrictions

Pauline Makwe (55) and Thamari Ndlovu (64) started their businesses in the dry-cleaning and laundry sector in 2017.

Their inspirational journey is proof that mature entrepreneurs have everything it takes to run a successful business despite the challenges.

“I’ve always wanted to be my own boss,” said Pauline the founder of Orison Dry Cleaners & Laundry in Diepsloot, Johannesburg. She saw a business opportunity while working in hospitality and overseeing laundry operations.

She observed and learnt how dry-cleaning and laundry businesses operate. Her community in Diepsloot didn’t have dry cleaning service options and she decided to leave her corporate job to start a laundry business.

Some of the services that her business renders are dry-cleaning, alterations of clothes, design of traditional clothes, shoe repairs, key cutting and many more.

“People don’t have time to do their laundry and there are clothes like leather jackets that cannot be washed at home,” she said.

Pauline’s business was looted during protests and riots that took place in July 2021.

Her business was one of many that were destroyed in Diepsloot, Johannesburg. The looting happened after she had been struggling to keep her business afloat because of the pandemic. During this difficult time, she chose not to give up.

The business is situated in Bambanani Mall and it was impacted when trade in malls was restricted due to the pandemic. While her business was trying to recover from lack of customers caused by the lockdown restrictions, the looting started.

“My windows were broken, and equipment was stolen. It was demoralising, I never thought I’d operate again but my determination kept me going” she recalls.

Giving up was not an option. Her business is slowly getting back on its feet and she is optimistic about the future.