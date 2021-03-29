Seed of Hope developing young minds through reading

In line with the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE) focus on early grade reading, non-profit organisation Seed of Hope will launch a book book club to inspire and review books.

The book club is one of many child and youth programmes introduced in Bhekulwandle, a community located south of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Seed of Hope Development Centre focuses on child and youth development through its programmes. Londiwe Myeza, the organisation’s chief executive officer, says the book club falls under Simunye, an after-school programme that is run by the organisation in the community for grades R to 7. The Simunye programme teaches learners critical thinking skills and how to creatively and imaginatively tackle decision making.