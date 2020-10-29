WATCH | Embracing his mother tongue set this writer free

If not for the inspired instruction of his high school Setswana teacher, Tiisetso Thiba might never have grasped the beauty of his mother tongue.

Preoccupied with the urgency of equipping our youth with English, South Africa risks losing the cultural richness of its other official languages.

Having grown into a published writer, Thiba is making sure that his heritage endures.

English has been valuable to him, a life changing tool. But just as a universal language has its advantages, so too the benefit of children learning in their mother tongues is beyond doubt.