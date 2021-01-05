WATCH | Getting representation right from the kick-off

Quotas entered sport because South African teams need to represent the country.

It’s a goal that must be achieved, but there’s more than one way to get there. And Anele Mahaye knows that it requires patience.

Hailing from eSikhaleni in KwaZulu-Natal, Mahaye has been playing rugby for as long as our nation has been democratic.

Powerful in stature, he grew into a solid player and spent some time with The Sharks. But Mahaye has since recognised his true calling within the game he loves. He’s a builder.

As coach of the eSikhaleni youth team, he is developing the sport in his hometown, from the ground up, and unearthing talented players who would otherwise never realise their potential.