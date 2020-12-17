WATCH | A portrait of courage after a near-death experience

Aniek Nieuwenhuis is a portrait of resilience. Her life almost ended at the age of nine.

During a camping holiday, a gas cylinder exploded, trapping Nieuwenhuis in a burning cabin.

She suffered third-degree burns to 85 percent of her body. After more than 50 surgeries and a year off from school, Nieuwenhuis made an incredible recovery.

But there was no denying that her life was irrevocably changed. To process her trauma, Nieuwenhuis turned to her creativity. “I kept my life and survived through art,” she says.

It was near impossible for Nieuwenhuis to express her experience in words. But through visual works, she could voice her journey.

Fifteen years after the accident, Nieuwenhuis graduated with a degree in Fine Art from the University of Cape Town in 2019.

Majoring in photography, her final thesis focuses on creativity as a form of therapy. “When I create I feel liberated,” she says. “I feel relieved.”

Using a mix of materials from beeswax to ash, Nieuwenhuis transforms her childhood photographs and self-portraits into a medium that conveys her path of healing.

The result is an encouragement to look beyond her scars.