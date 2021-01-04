Young mom adds extra income as a micro chicken producer

The Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal resident, Andile Simelane (25) who is a final-year public relations student at the University of South Africa’s Durban campus – and now also the owner of a registered business, Andiey Projects Pty (LTD) a micro chicken producing company, says the additional money gave her the opportunity to better provide for her daughter.

She says when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that there was going to be an additional R500 for Child Support Grant recipients, she saw it as her opportunity to start saving so she could start a side business.

Simelane registered her business in June. Once she had saved R2 000, in September, she bought 50 day-old chicks, feed and the lights that she needed to get started.

Simelane has sold 15 chickens for a total of R400 and plans to sell the rest as braaied meat at a shisanyama.