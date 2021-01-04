Create your own at-home spa bath for a fresh start
Ambience is everything
The difference between taking a normal everyday bath, and a spa bath, is the mood.
Create an environment that is conducive to lengthy soaks and relaxation. Stimulate all your senses with sensorial touch points such as popping in your favourite tunes, burning fragranced candles and preparing a glass of wine or cup of tea.
Make sure that you have everything you need to relax; books, facial tools, headphones etc. close by on a small stool, stand or bathtub tray to avoid having to jump in and out of the tub.
Use a hand scrub
Give your hands a little extra attention, especially after all that handwashing and sanitizing you’ve been doing lately by performing a hand scrub.
Now before you start frantically searching your beauty kit, you can make your own from kitchen essentials.
Mix half a cup of sugar (brown sugar has a more granular texture than white),1 table spoon of olive oil and 10-15 drops of an essential oil of your choice or lemon juice together. Massage the mixture onto hands in gentle circular motions, while in the bath, and then rinse off with warm water.
Create a natural mask
If your skin is in need of some brightening and hydration or you just taking a slighting minimal approach to your skincare lately- try making a mask at home.
This two-ingredient mask with lactic acid and vitamin C, will hydrate, soften and brighten skin.
Mix 2 tbsps of plain yoghurt (double cream will have a much creamier, thicker texture) with 2 tbsps of fresh lemon juice in a bowl. Apply mixture onto face using a clean flat foundation brush for an even spread and leave on until mask dries. Rinse off with warm water.
All about the motion
Changing the texture of the products that you use can greatly improve the quality of your bath experience.
Swop out normal body wash gels for bath oils or scrubs that will give a different feel on the skin than you’re used to. Make sure to massage products in with long, circular motions to fully enjoy every texture.
Make your own bath salts
Enjoy a soak in homemade bath salts that will fill the room with an aromatic scent and ease tired muscles.
Take any small glass jar and fill it, about two thirds full, with coarse salt. Shave a few pieces of a scented soap bar, enough to fill about a third and add to the jar.
If you have essential oils, like lavender or lemongrass, add a few drops, about 10 into the mixture. Screw on the lid, shake up to mix and sprinkle into your tub.