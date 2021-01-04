Create your own at-home spa bath for a fresh start

The difference between taking a normal everyday bath, and a spa bath, is the mood.

Create an environment that is conducive to lengthy soaks and relaxation. Stimulate all your senses with sensorial touch points such as popping in your favourite tunes, burning fragranced candles and preparing a glass of wine or cup of tea.

Make sure that you have everything you need to relax; books, facial tools, headphones etc. close by on a small stool, stand or bathtub tray to avoid having to jump in and out of the tub.