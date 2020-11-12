SebenzaLIVE

WATCH | The woman willing to die for the animals of her community

By beautiful news sa - 12 November 2020 - 07:00

It’s early in the morning. Ingrid de Storie sits on her faded couch. She is a gaunt woman but in her lap sits a fat and happy dog.

She rescued him years ago in exchange for the paltry price of a bottle of wine. As she tells this story, her face lights up.

This is what she has sacrificed so much for – to enrich the lives of animals.

Affectionately known as Aunty Ingrid by residents of Ocean View, De Storie has dedicated her life to protecting and helping domestic animals in the area.

And she has seen it all, from drug-fuelled kids throwing hot water on cats to gangsters using puppies in dog fighting.


Brought to you by Beautiful News
READ MORE

At every turn, she has stood up against them. Not with anger but with love. On the side, she runs a fish and chips business.

It’s a means to buy food and immunisations for malnourished and mistreated animals she protects.

De Storie’s drive to help animals is rooted in a simple, heartfelt truth: “the animals come first in my life…they can’t talk.”

Because of this, Aunty Ingrid has decided to put animals above her own comfort.

READ MORE:

PODCAST |Behind the Hustle

Sebenza: Behind the Hustle is a podcast that unravels the work that goes into the most inspiring careers and difficult journeys that aim to educate, ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | How Wakefield traced her heritage among towering monuments

Across our country, towering monuments mark places and events that shaped us. Life-size statues tell the stories of significant people in our past.
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | When people can’t eat, neither can their pets. This is how to nourish a community

Starvation isn’t a new sensation for South Africans.
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: Arrests and warrant explained
X