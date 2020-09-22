WATCH | When people can’t eat, neither can their pets. This is how to nourish a community

Starvation isn’t a new sensation for South Africans. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, hunger was a common adversary for millions living in poverty.

But after a national lockdown brought economic activity to a halt, as much as 34% of the population experienced its pangs.

While feeding schemes sprouted up around the country to support struggling communities, the needs of animals often came in second, or not at all.

“Having a full tummy isn’t just a necessity for humans, but for all living creatures,” Imogen Tarita says.

WATCH: