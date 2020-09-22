SebenzaLIVE

WATCH | When people can’t eat, neither can their pets. This is how to nourish a community

By beautiful news sa - 22 September 2020 - 07:00
Cluny Animal Trust ensures that pets in impoverished communities in the Free State receive veterinary care.
Cluny Animal Trust ensures that pets in impoverished communities in the Free State receive veterinary care.
Image: Beautiful News SA.

Starvation isn’t a new sensation for South Africans. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, hunger was a common adversary for millions living in poverty.

But after a national lockdown brought economic activity to a halt, as much as 34% of the population experienced its pangs.

While feeding schemes sprouted up around the country to support struggling communities, the needs of animals often came in second, or not at all.

“Having a full tummy isn’t just a necessity for humans, but for all living creatures,” Imogen Tarita says.

WATCH:

Filling bowls and hearts, this volunteer for the Cluny Animal Trust is making hungry pets her priority.

Tarita and her team ensure that pets in impoverished communities in the Free State receive veterinary care.

But after the lockdown rendered families jobless and without income, they watched as animals’ wellbeing grew weaker.

“An individual should not have to choose whether they feed themselves or their pet,” Tarita says. “We had to do something.”

Shifting their focus from medical support to meals, the organisation began packaging parcels of food and distributing them to malnourished animals.


Brought to you by Beautiful News
READ MORE

Relying solely on donations, the team has received enough food and funds from the local community to nourish over 1 000 pets during this challenging time.

“Being able to feed animals that would've gone hungry is very rewarding because you know that you’re doing something important,” Tarita says.

With a great number of pets still needing support, they will stop at nothing to ensure they receive it.

What may seem like a small act of kindness to us can have a huge impact on the life of an animal.

READ MORE:

WATCH | The six-legged farmers giving a masterclass on sustainability

It’s easy to think that humans are the ultimate agriculturalists.
SebenzaLIVE
5 days ago

PODCAST |Behind the Hustle

Sebenza: Behind the Hustle is a podcast that unravels the work that goes into the most inspiring careers and difficult journeys that aim to educate, ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | The hijabi tackling expectations of a rugby player

Zahraa Hendricks had a game to win. To her, scoring tries was the challenge, not wearing a headscarf.
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X