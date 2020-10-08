WATCH | How Wakefield traced her heritage among towering monuments

Across our country, towering monuments mark places and events that shaped us. Life-size statues tell the stories of significant people in our past.

Among them all, the lesser-known histories of everyday men and women risk being forgotten.

It’s one of the reasons Davina Wakefield returns to Franschhoek so often.

Her grandfather worked on a farm, sold fruit, and was well known in the town. “Every time I arrive, I feel a connection to those who came before me,” Wakefield says.

Though small, Franschhoek is famed for its wineries and fine dining establishments, all set against spectacular mountainous backdrops. But it’s the simple things that Wakefield takes pleasure in.

Meandering through the markets, interacting with the locals, she gets to know the place as intimately as her grandfather did.