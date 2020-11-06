Changing lives in the automotive aftermarket sector in Soshanguve

The lives of eight talented and enthusiastic young women who have recently completed, or soon to complete their Motor Mechanical Trade Qualification at Kgabo Cars in Soshanguve are soon about to change as they enter the next stage of their business journey.

Driving the process is Kgabo Cars’ long standing NAAASP (National African Association of Automobile Service Providers) informal small enterprise owner, trainer and entrepreneur, Isaac Boshomane.

Boshomane, who is passionate about training and creating opportunities and uplifting young people in the townships, has already trained 71 artisans - 16 of these have been women.

He believes women can play an invaluable role in this traditionally male-dominated sector, witnessed by the growing number of women- owned businesses.

He also believes that initiatives that empower women, directly and indirectly reduce Gender Based Violence.

His vision is to take the eight recently qualified artisans and support them on the next leg of their business journey by providing a supportive two-year incubation business training period.

“Many of our young talented artisans fail when they qualify as they just cannot find a job or alternatively, don’t know enough about business or have the necessary funding to kick start their own venture. Providing an incubation-type model for artisans is the first step in addressing this challenge,” he says.

He says in Soshanguve the unemployment rate is high, especially for women. “I use my workshop to provide opportunities for the youth and women interested in becoming motor mechanics. Some of these women are the best mechanics I have ever seen.”

At a function this month, the group were given start up tools and equipment by the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (GEP), a Provincial Agency that provides Financial and Non-Financial support to Gauteng small enterprises.