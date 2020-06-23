WATCH | There’s nothing conventional about this class. Here, kids move to their own beat

In the quiet township of Kwanokuthula, a djembe drum echoes through a hall. Children move to the tempo.

The pace quickens. Dozens of feet spring from the floor. Hands flee in every direction. Timorous voices now burst into song, one here, one there, until all are in perfect unison.

Performer and teacher Amanda Valela slaps the rawhide one final time – this is no ordinary class.

WATCH: