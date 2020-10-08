145 deaths and nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in 24 hours
SA recorded 145 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
There were also 1,913 new cases confirmed in the same period.
This meant the country had now experienced 17,248 Covid-19 related deaths and 685,155 cases in total.
Of the latest deaths, one was in the Eastern Cape, 11 in the Free State and Mpumalanga, 42 in KwaZulu-Natal, 41 in Gauteng, 24 in Limpopo, seven from the Northern Cape and eight from the Western Cape.
Mkhize said there were also a recorded 618,127 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.
The figures are based on 4,318,514 total tests, with 23,583 of them in the last 24 hours.
