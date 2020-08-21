Crew Juliet firefighter shares her story

Young firefighter Vuyiseka Arendse (26) is part of Crew Juliet, South Africa’s first all-female wildland firefighting team. Her strength and determination to make a name for herself in the male-dominated world of firefighting is a true inspiration to all women.

Arendse grew up in the small Western Cape town of Beaufort West. After school, she tried studying at a college in Oudtshoorn, but decided to move back home to support her family. She worked at a supermarket for a while, but then firefighting caught her eye.

“I saw the firefighters in their uniforms and the big red trucks. I immediately became interested and wanted to find out more,” says Arendse.

Arendse was one of the graduates of the Western Cape government’s Chrysalis Academy youth development programme in 2016. After the programme, she worked at the fire station in Beaufort West, earning only R1 900 per month. But then she came across an opportunity offered by NCC Environmental Services last year.

“I was at Chrysalis Academy as a facilitator when NCC came to talk to the students about the opportunity to apply for training for the first all-female wildland firefighting team. Even though I was not one of the students, I was very interested and applied for the training, and I was accepted,” Arendse says.

Arendse went through the training, which combined theory and practical aspects of firefighting.