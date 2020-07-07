WATCH | A sanctuary for animals rescued from heartbreak

Others were welcomed into homes as unusual pets, then swiftly abandoned when the reality of caring for them set in. Removed from their original habitats, they were unable to fend for themselves.

So Esther van der Westhuizen built a haven for these exotic animals to ensure their survival and give them a safe home.

Van der Westhuizen founded the sanctuary in 1996 together with her friend, Matty Pretorius. By developing the perfect conditions to attract butterflies, people can admire and learn about them without compromising the winged creatures’ freedom.

Over time, Van der Westhuizen started accommodating exotic animals when she realised how many were abandoned and in distress.

“The creatures we take in originate from all over the world,” she says. The former Zoology lecturer describes the place as a home away from home for the animals. But it’s no walk in the park for her.