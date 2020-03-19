WATCH|The self-made author taking culture off the shelf

Rejection. There’s nothing worse for a writer. Charmaine Mrwebi left the umpteenth publishing house with her spirits battered. This was the last ‘no’ she could accept.

Certain about the worth of her book, Mrwebi decided to raise the funds to publish her work herself, and put it on the shelves of the libraries that raised her.

Growing up Mrwebi immersed herself in literature that allowed her to travel the world without leaving Thaba ‘Nchu.

But none of the books she read talked about where she was from. Eager to share her culture with others, Mrwebi decided to fill the gap by writing something of her own.

