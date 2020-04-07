'We thank virus for water', say grateful Mpumalanga community

Community members told Sowetan that they only had one communal tap which was about 1km from their houses.

"We thank the coronavirus for this," community member Smith Malumane said.

"Though they (government) had promised us water a long time ago, but now that we have this virus we see fast delivery.

"Now we have water about 500m from each house, in a space of a week," Malumane said.

In total, 440 water tanks and 26 trucks were handed over to various Mpumalanga communities.

"We are now handing over this infrastructure to the Mbombela municipality and the province of Mpumalanga to be safeguarded," Mahlobo said.

Mtshweni-Tsipane asked the community to protect the water assets beyond the coronavirus period.

"Please take care of them; don't steal the tanks," she said.