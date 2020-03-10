WATCH|How kids have a potential, you just have to believe in them

No one deserves to be written off. Helene Smit swears by this belief. While some may dismiss children on the street, Smit realised that those in her hometown of Prince Albert had nowhere else to turn to.

“Many of the kids have faced things like poverty, social dysfunction, and rejection from the community,” she says.

For these reasons, they’d dropped out of the school system and had little chance of returning. Until Smit stepped in.

WATCH: