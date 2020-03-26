Man meets newborn grandson through closed window because of Covid-19

A picture of a grandfather meeting his grandchild for the very first time through a closed window has gone viral.

The Irish grandfather couldn’t wait to see the new addition to his family. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting had to be done through a window, Irish Post reported.

Twitter user Emma, identified as the aunt, shared the photo of the moment on Twitter.

It shows her brother Míchéal cradling baby Faolán by the window, as the newborn met his grandfather for the first time.

“Three generations of social distancing as my dad meets his grandson for the first time,” captioned the photo.