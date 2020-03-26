Man meets newborn grandson through closed window because of Covid-19
A picture of a grandfather meeting his grandchild for the very first time through a closed window has gone viral.
The Irish grandfather couldn’t wait to see the new addition to his family. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting had to be done through a window, Irish Post reported.
Twitter user Emma, identified as the aunt, shared the photo of the moment on Twitter.
It shows her brother Míchéal cradling baby Faolán by the window, as the newborn met his grandfather for the first time.
“Three generations of social distancing as my dad meets his grandson for the first time,” captioned the photo.
Three generations of social distancing as my dad meets his grandson for the first time 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uyHHgBBXxb— Emma (@emmabethgall) March 21, 2020
According to Emma, her father lives two minutes away from them and would be able to cuddle his grandson in the near future.
“My dad is also doing well and is completely oblivious to his new fame. He wouldn't let me take a pic of him but he's smiling
“My brother lives about two minutes away from him, so he went up to say hello. He knew he couldn't come in. He is looking forward to holding the baby soon.”
My dad is also doing well and is completely oblivious to his new fame 😂 he wouldn’t let me take a pic of him but he’s smiling! My brother lives about 2 minutes away from him so he went up to say hello. He knew he couldn’t come in. He is looking forward to holding the baby soon.— Emma (@emmabethgall) March 22, 2020
