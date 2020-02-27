WATCH |How cancer robbed him of a leg, but not his will to dance
When Musa Motha dances, it’s a testament to the power of the human spirit. As a child, Motha was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a cancer that affected the bones in his left leg.
For two years he was bedridden, and had his leg amputated at the age of 11. Motha has been cancer-free ever since, his positive mindset supporting his healing.
“Through the belief that I had, I managed to help treat this cancer,” he says. Now spinning into the spotlight, Motha’s talent and tenacity is inspiring audiences worldwide.
Motha’s journey as a performer was catapulted in 2018 when he joined the acclaimed Vuyani Dance Company. The troupe treated him as equal to able-bodied dancers.
With high standards to meet, Motha constantly pushes himself to test his strength. “It comes with emotional breakdowns, it comes with negativity,” Motha says. “But I didn’t give up.”
Using a crutch while mastering swift and intricate steps, he allows nothing to get in his way. “Every time I want to do something, I do it,” Motha affirms.
A professional dancer today, Motha was a lead in Cion: Requiem of Ravel’s Boléro in 2019. In the same year, he graced the New York City Center stage.
With these achievements, he’s breaking barriers for people who are disabled. “What you believe is what is going to happen,” Motha says. An impenetrable mindset is our most powerful tool.