Here is how this hair enthusiast is taking on the hair industry

“I also realised, after extensive research that the African child needs more educational content on the science of African hair and the products we use,” says Baloyi.

This was when Lockfro was born, Baloyi’s mission to help future clients with their “healthy hair journey.” One of the main features of LockFro is that its products do not clog hair follicles.

While becoming a mother at 19-years-old may have been a setback that saw Baloyi take an unprecedented gap year, her son soon became the greatest motivator in her life.

Baloyi has also taken the same steadfast approach in her journey through entrepreneurship.

“I’ve learned that entrepreneurship comes with a lot of uncertainties which often lead to anxiety and depression, hence support is key,” says Baloyi, “support including financial support since there is more money that leaves daily before you can actually start seeing profits – reinvestment is key.”

While Baloyi also notes that an unstable economy can also affect her as a businesswoman, but she is unwavering towards the impact that LockFro has.

“Our aim is to build a sustainable brand and this we wish to achieve through operating a company aimed at providing safe, reliable and effective products that are able to meet the retail standards. If we are able to reach a sustainable number of loyal customers, we are able to sustain jobs and even though this might start with a small number, the positive side is knowing that a few households will enjoy the benefits of being able to go to bed with well fed.”

LockFro products can be purchased on their social media with plans to launch a new Bentonite Clair Hair Mask.