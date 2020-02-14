SebenzaLIVE

WATCH |South Africa’s first black woman at Wimbledon is blazing a trail of victory

By beautiful news sa - 14 February 2020 - 07:00
Professional wheelchair tennis player, Kgothatso Montjane.
Professional wheelchair tennis player, Kgothatso Montjane.
Image: Beautiful News.

Kgothatso Montjane is a big deal. She’s the first black woman South African to compete at Wimbledon – and she did it in a wheelchair.

“Being a champion has always been my destiny,” she says. Montjane was born with amniotic band syndrome, a condition that prevents limbs from developing properly.

At the age of 12, her lower left leg had to be amputated. But nothing could hold her back.

Masterfully serving on the court, Montjane’s accomplishments are driven by her tenacity.

WATCH:

“When I play tennis, I feel on top of the world,” the 33-year-old says. In 2018, her conviction propelled her to the semi-finals of the most prestigious tennis championship in the world.


Brought to you by Beautiful News
READ MORE

“My disability led me to greater achievements,” Montjane says. She also became the first African player in a wheelchair to qualify for all four Grand Slam tournaments in one year.

“I want young women of colour to know that it doesn’t matter where you’re coming from or how you were born, as long as you have a goal in life,” Montjane says.

“I am proud to be blazing the trail for the next generation of female athletes.” There’s no limit to what you’re capable of.

READ MORE:

WATCH | This 10-year-old author has an appetite for words of wisdom

Relebogile Mothema’s imagination runs wild.
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH |The 11-year-old designer with a penchant for bling dazzling South Africa’s fashion scene

Are you watching your life go by without achieving your goals? Enhle Gebashe isn’t going to be one of those people.
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH |A young revolutionary, an army of activists, and a mission to save the earth

What are you doing for the earth in this time of crisis.
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

Find a job

Trending

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
X