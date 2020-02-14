WATCH |South Africa’s first black woman at Wimbledon is blazing a trail of victory

Kgothatso Montjane is a big deal. She’s the first black woman South African to compete at Wimbledon – and she did it in a wheelchair.

“Being a champion has always been my destiny,” she says. Montjane was born with amniotic band syndrome, a condition that prevents limbs from developing properly.

At the age of 12, her lower left leg had to be amputated. But nothing could hold her back.

Masterfully serving on the court, Montjane’s accomplishments are driven by her tenacity.

