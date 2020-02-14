WATCH |South Africa’s first black woman at Wimbledon is blazing a trail of victory
Kgothatso Montjane is a big deal. She’s the first black woman South African to compete at Wimbledon – and she did it in a wheelchair.
“Being a champion has always been my destiny,” she says. Montjane was born with amniotic band syndrome, a condition that prevents limbs from developing properly.
At the age of 12, her lower left leg had to be amputated. But nothing could hold her back.
Masterfully serving on the court, Montjane’s accomplishments are driven by her tenacity.
WATCH:
“When I play tennis, I feel on top of the world,” the 33-year-old says. In 2018, her conviction propelled her to the semi-finals of the most prestigious tennis championship in the world.
READ MORE
“My disability led me to greater achievements,” Montjane says. She also became the first African player in a wheelchair to qualify for all four Grand Slam tournaments in one year.
“I want young women of colour to know that it doesn’t matter where you’re coming from or how you were born, as long as you have a goal in life,” Montjane says.
“I am proud to be blazing the trail for the next generation of female athletes.” There’s no limit to what you’re capable of.