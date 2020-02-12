SebenzaLIVE

WATCH |Extending an olive branch to uplift a community

By beautiful news sa - 12 February 2020 - 07:00
Elzanne Bolsen, a psychologist in training and manager of the Riebeek Kasteel Youth Centre.
Elzanne Bolsen, a psychologist in training and manager of the Riebeek Kasteel Youth Centre.
Image: Beautiful News.

Could extending an olive branch give children the roots to flourish? This small fruit has played a significant role in helping Elzanne Bolsen facilitate the growth of kids in Riebeek Kasteel.

Here, many youngsters come from crowded and impoverished households. “There is no support from the parents, no income,” Bolsen says. They risk losing sight of why schooling is important. But not under Bolsen’s watch. “I won’t let our children fade away,” she says.

WATCH:

Bolsen is a psychologist in training and manager of the Riebeek Kasteel Youth Centre. This sanctuary for kids is part of the Goedgedacht Trust’s Path Out of Poverty programme, where children are offered meals, a shower, after-school care, homework assistance, and counselling.

The centre is also equipped with a library and computer room.


Brought to you by Beautiful News
READ MORE

To keep the institution going strong, Goedgedacht farm produces and sells 10 000 litres of olive oil and 30 to 35 tonnes of table olives every year.

But it’s Bolsen’s dedication and commitment that gives the centre its power. She sells slap chips every Friday to bring in additional funds. As a successful alumni of the initiative, Bolsen has experienced how it changes lives.

Now, she wants to be a foundation of support for the development of others. “My vision is to create strong leaders,” Bolsen says.

READ MORE:

WATCH |A young revolutionary, an army of activists, and a mission to save the earth

What are you doing for the earth in this time of crisis.
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | This 10-year-old author has an appetite for words of wisdom

Relebogile Mothema’s imagination runs wild.
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH |The 11-year-old designer with a penchant for bling dazzling South Africa’s fashion scene

Are you watching your life go by without achieving your goals? Enhle Gebashe isn’t going to be one of those people.
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Find a job

Trending

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
X