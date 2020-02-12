WATCH |Extending an olive branch to uplift a community

Could extending an olive branch give children the roots to flourish? This small fruit has played a significant role in helping Elzanne Bolsen facilitate the growth of kids in Riebeek Kasteel.

Here, many youngsters come from crowded and impoverished households. “There is no support from the parents, no income,” Bolsen says. They risk losing sight of why schooling is important. But not under Bolsen’s watch. “I won’t let our children fade away,” she says.

WATCH: