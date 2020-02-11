Thato Molamu Foundation a hole-in-one to cancer scourge

While many celebrities have become synonymous with brand collaborations launching signature sneakers, caps, clothes and champagnes, one has taken to a philanthropic cause that can change millions of lives.

Actor and entrepreneur Thato Molamu has started a cancer awareness programme through his eponymous foundation that will tackle the needs of many South Africans who face the harsh reality of being affected by the disease.

By raising funds through The Pink Golf Challenge campaign, the Thato Molamu shares that their objective is to raise enough funds for infrastructure.

Through his extensive network that he has built over the years, Molamu also hopes to make medical care accessible to those who cannot find dignified care and treatment.

“In future we want to make it more family oriented so we can get all ages involved,” shares Molamu who notes that the buck does not just stop at raising funds but also includes raising awareness on getting more knowledge about cancer.

The proposed clinic and current assistance available include assistance for men which Molamu hopes will reach more ears in future in curbing the large numbers of men who do not seek assistance in terms of getting treatment.

“We also have to test for breast cancer because we have breast cells and a lot of men don’t know this,” says Molamu.

The golf challenge is set to continue this year in connection with Breast Cancer Month in October.