Self-taught chef killing it in the kitchen

While we all can claim we have an exceptional palate for what makes tasty food, cooking and baking it can be a job, even an art in itself. For young chef Ean Ndlela, this has been a reality, especially as a self-taught private chef.

With a curious palate and a multicultural upbringing rooted in Zimbabwe, Ndlela spent a lot of time with his mother whom he credits as the inspiration behind his love for cooking.

“When she passed away in 2005 I moved in with my brother, which was when I learnt to cook for myself and fend for myself because my dad was not really in the picture,” says Ndlela.

Ndlela now runs his own private chef business, Chef Ean’s Cravings, which offers specialised food experiences - a journey that happened by chance after he moved in with a friend who ran a boutique hotel in Johannesburg.

“One day the chef didn’t make it to work and he asked for help in their kitchen,” says Ndlela. “I felt alive – like I had never felt before. When I came back he said everyone was complimenting me saying my breakfast was actually really good.”

What became another day of helping out in the kitchen turned into a six-month long opportunity which opened doors for Ndlela to eventually pursue his own business.

When Ndlela was challenged by a client to pursue the business side of his talents, he still felt too wet behind the ears. Additionally, Ndlela faced the scrutiny of professional chefs who had studied at culinary schools.