WATCH |This author built bridges from books to get children on the same page

Some of our country’s first bridges were built upon books. Niki Daly grew up in a time when there was a notable absence of multiracial and multilingual stories, which created a literary divide in addition to the unrest caused by apartheid.

In 1971, Daly moved to London to pursue a career as a singer and songwriter, but this wasn’t his calling. After returning to South Africa, Daly wrote and published his first book, Not So Fast Songololo in 1985, featuring primarily black characters. It was a milestone in children’s literature.

Daly’s style embodied the perspective of the world from a child’s eyes. With pictures portraying people of colour, he aimed to accurately depict the lives of all South Africans.

“Children need to see themselves identified in books,” he says. Daly’s tales kickstarted a revolution, inspiring other authors to speak up and write down their stories. As a result, he laid the foundation for distributing inclusive content.

