Rope skipper masters speed and stunts

When Mkhululi Gosa (20) of Khayelitsha in the Western Cape was just seven years old, he used to play with his peers at a community hall.

One day he saw a group of guys practising rope skipping outside the hall and was intrigued.

He was invited to join in and today he is a world champion of the little-known sporting code.

“I was just amazed to see what they were doing. Luckily, one of the guys who was part of that team lived in the same street as me. He was excellent at flipping. When he noticed that I was watching them practice, he invited me to go to the gym with him on Tuesdays and Wednesdays because those were the days for them to practice. He knew I was good at flipping as well. I accepted and have not looked back since,” he said.

In October 2019, Gosa was part of the awesome foursome men’s team of the South African Gymnastics Federation (SAGF) which emerged victorious at the international Rope Skipping China Open.

Gosa and team members Tshilwane Sonopo from the Free State and Malusi Tumtumana and Buyilise Hubela from the Western Cape won eight medals and three trophies.

Gosa won gold for triple-unders. Sonopo won the silver trophy for 4800 Jump for the Heart section. Goza, Tumtumana and Hubela won the bronze medal for the Double Dutch three competition and the team won the bronze medal and trophy for the overall team award.

"This was the highlight of my rope skipping career because I travelled overseas for the first time and that has always been my lifelong dream,” said Goza.

It was the second time that he competed on an international stage. In July 2019, he and his three team-mates competed in Norway.

“These boys have honed their skills through sheer hard work, discipline and commitment. They are living proof that anyone can rise above their circumstances. They have been ambassadors for their communities, the SAGF and South Africa as a whole,” said SAGF Acting President Donovan Jurgens

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.