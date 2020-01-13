WATCH |The rebel refining his life’s rhythm with ballroom dance

The lights dim and music flows, transforming Matthew van Hansen.

When the schoolboy trades his scruffy takkies for a pair of Oxford shoes, his feet step lightly, leading the foxtrot as a gentleman would. Just 16 years old, Van Hansen is already a promising ballroom dancer.

As he glides across the gleaming floor, you’d never guess that this confident young man has taken a thousand rocky steps to reach this effortless pace. “Before I danced, I was a different person,” Van Hansen says.

Abandoned as an infant, Van Hansen was taken in by the nurse who received him at the hospital.

When his adoptive parents divorced, the young boy stayed with his father in a shack until the school his dad worked at gave them a place to stay. With the burden of a heavy life on his shoulders, Van Hansen often rebelled.

