Smart glove allows deaf people to communicate with ease

A new technologically advanced glove will help bridge the communication gap between people living with hearing impairments and those with full speech and hearing.

The CommuniCare Glove Sensor translates sign language into audio speech.

The developer of the glove and CEO of Rudzambilu Holdings, Lucky Netshidzati (26), from Nzhelele in Limpopo, said the glove helps people living with hearing impairments by translating sign into audio and audio speech into an animated sign language. These translations can be viewed on a cellphone app.

The glove is compatible with all 11 official languages of South Africa. “We want a gogo in Limpopo who does not understand English to be able to use it,” Netshidzati said.

The glove will allow deaf people to engage with doctors, bank officials, police or other people in a manner that guarantees their privacy as there will be no need for a third party translator, he explained.

“Essentially, it’s about privacy and independence for the deaf community,” he said.

“The glove will also help curb the high student dropout rate as students and teachers will be able to communicate better. Currently in South Africa, especially in rural areas, we have a lot of deaf people who don’t study because it’s difficult to communicate with teachers,” said Netshidzati.